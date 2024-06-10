Shootout loss to Chattanooga ends RBNY II season

1:1 Chattanooga (7:6) New York Watson Dembele 10.06.24 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II earned a point at Chattanooga FC in a 6-7 penalty kick shootout loss after a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at Finley Stadium.

Chattanooga FC opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the match, when Callum Watson struck into the bottom left corner of the net.

New York leveled the score in the 68th minute as Omar Valencia, Aiden Jarvis and Tanner Rosborough combined for three one touch passes that was completed by midfielder Dembele, who laced a shot from the top of the box into the bottom left corner.

The two sides were level at one after 90 minutes and proceeded to a nine-round penalty kick shootout. Alan Rutkowski made two penalty kick saves but it was not enough as Chattanooga won the shootout 7-6.

This was New York's final match of the MLS NEXT Pro season. The club finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.