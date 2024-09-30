Red Bull honcho: "MLS is developing too slowly"

September 30, 2024 "MLS is developing but it's developing far too slowly and is still far away from the standard we would imagine for a country like the USA." These are the words of Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull's CEO, to Kicker. In a year that gave us the memorable "I was not told that I should become champions straight away", this one is up there as well. So let's dissect it. It's obvious that MLS has grown from leaps and bounds since Red Bull bought the MetroStars in 2006. The expansion fee for Real Salt Lake was $7.5 million in 2005, San Diego is paying $500 million to join the league next year. Players at the bottom end of the scale were paid less than $12,000 per year in 2006, the first time salaries became public. Now the minimum wage in MLS is over $70,000. And at the top of the wage scale... we'll get back to that. The product on the field is much, much better, most teams have their own training grounds and stadiums. Academies are producing players for MLS clubs, the US national team, and Europe. Do we need to go on? Oh, there is that Argentine guy in Miami, and a bunch of other good players too. Clearly, MLS is not perfect, and its byzantine rules still need to be adjusted. But it's clear as night and day that Red Bull has made its money back, and then some. We'll get back to that as well. How can Mintzlaff claim that the league is not developing "too slowly" when Red Bull brass fails to invest in its own team? Oh sure, they don't have the lowest payroll in the league... anymore, and, sure, 15 straight playoff berths (hooray!), but ever since the last Shield in 2018, this team is not close to being a championship contender. You know what will help the league developer faster, Oliver? Signing quality players that will raise the level of everyone around them. Sure, you tried that with Emil Forsberg. One Forsberg is not enough, when compared to what other teams are doing. When Cincinnati and Salt Lake are more ambitious... it's just sad. But here lies the crux of the problem... why sign players? Why chase titles? Those are ephemeral. Sit back, wait for the league to improve, watch your team's value skyrocket, and profit... Oh, and advertise your stupid energy drink while you're doing it. Isn't that the point, Oliver? Isn't that the point, Red Bull?