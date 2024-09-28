Bed completely crapped against NYCFC, 5:1

September 28, 2024 1:5 New York NY City Vanzeir Moralez

Martinez 2

Perea

Gray 09.28.24 · League There is someone out there who watched tonight's game and though to themselves: "This is terrible, but this will finally show Red Bull brass how bad it has gotten! Austria must do something about this now!" We laugh at that someone. HA! HA! HA! Nothing will change. Just another notch on an absentee owner's belt, this 5:1 loss to NYCFC. But, hey, youth development. It was over seven minutes in. First, an idiotic slow ball by Carlos Coronel, directly to a NYCFC attacker. Then, a idiotic back pass by Daniel Edelman that was run onto by another NYCFC attacker. 2:0, just like that. It got worse. Honestly, we don't want to recap the rest of the game. It simply didn't matter, not for this specific result, and not for whatever the result of the season will eventually be. What, you think if Metro won tonight's game and gotten better playoff seeding, it would matter? No. This season was over the moment Red Bull brass decided to stay pat in the transfer window. (Oh, except SELLING its key central midfielder!) Hell, you can say the season was over the moment it started. Losses, wins (no wins in months, but sure), ties (lots of ties!), it doesn't matter. Nothing matters while this team is owned by a conglomerate whose soccer priorities, as clearly stated, lie elsewhere. Whose goal, as clearly stated, is NOT TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP. Why do we even bother... Lineup: Coronel, Tolkin, Eile, Reyes, Nealis, Edelman, Carballo, Harper, Gjengaar, Morgan, Vanzeir. Subs: Forsberg, Manoel, Donkor, Hall, Stroud.