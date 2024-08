Wiktor Bogacz rejects transfer?

So much for breaking the transfer record... of the Polish second division. Reports out of Poland suggest that Wiktor Bogacz does not want to move to RBNY at this point, preferring to stay with Miedz Legnica. Supposedly, the two clubs agreed to a 2 million euro deal, only for Bogacz to get cold feet at the last moment.

Since Bobacz was apparently Plan B... Is there Plan C, Red Bull?