Metro finalizing loan deal for Felipe Carballo?

With just three days left in the transfer window, Metro finally might be making a move. According to Gustavo Guimaraes, "New York Red Bulls [are] finalizing the deal with Felipe Carballo, a [27-year-old central defensive midfielder] from Gremio." Reports out of Brazil claim that it is a loan deal with an option to buy for $3.5 million.

"Not totally done, but close," reports Tom Bogert. "Would be a Designated Player."

Carballo is a full Uruguayan international (seven caps, all in 2023), who spent most of his career at Nacional. He made a move to Sevilla in 2017, but never played for the first team, returning to his original team, first on loan and then for good. He's been at Gremio since 2023.

Stay tuned?