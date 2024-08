RBNY II comes back to tie, "beats" NYC on PKs

1:1 New York (5:4) NY City Sserwadda Elias 08.11.24 · Reserve

RBNY II equalized late to tie NYCFC II, 1:1, before winning in the penalty kick shootout.

NYCFC went down to ten after a 8th minute red card. They went ahead on a 20th minute penalty kick.

Steven Sserwadda evened if for RBNY II two minutes into second half injury time. Alan Rutkowski saved the first penalty kick, as RBNY II won the shootout, 5:4.