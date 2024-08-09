Metro to break transfer record for Wiktor Bogacz?

Color us excited! Metro might break a transfer record! Oh wait, a Polish transfer record. A second division Polish transfer record. Crap.

The player in question is Wiktor Bogasz, and no, you're not mistaken, as of this writing, he doesn't even have a Wikipedia page. He is a 20-year-old, 6'3" striker who has two goals in three games for Miedz Legnica of the Polish second division. Polish second division! That's where Patryk Klimala excelled!

According to Meczyki, Jeventus is after Bogasz! They have offered a million euro! He must be good! But don't you worry, RBNY has offered 1.5 million! The league transfer record is 1.8 million, given by... Charlotte. Miedz doesn't want to sell so talks are ongoing! Who knows, maybe the record will be broken!

Sigh. We need a proven striker, not a project.