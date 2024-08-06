What to expect from a summer forward signing?

August 6, 2024 We need a forward, we need a forward, we need a forward. We've been saying that for months (well, years, actually, every since Bradley Wright-Phillips left). With a week left in the transfer window, we have no idea if Red Bull brass shares our concern. For all we know, they are content to go into the playoffs with a black hole up front. That being said... Throughout their history, Metro signed a forward in the summer 12 times. The first one ever was Antony De Avila... that one worked out! The rest, not so much. Amazingly, even two of our greatest players ever, Titi Henry and BWP, did not start their Metro career with a good half-season. Here is the full list: Year Player Games Goals 1996 Antony De Avila 11 8 1999 Henry Zambrano 14 3 2003 Andrzej Juskowiak 8 1 2007 Francis Doe 9 2 2010 Thierry Henry 12 2 2013 Bradley Wright-Phillips 9 2 2015 Gonzalo Veron 17 1 2016 Omer Damari 6 1 2017 Muhamed Keita 7 0 2020 Samuel Tetteh 10 0 2022 Elias Manoel 7 2 2023 Jorge Cabezas 5 0 Not exactly good, especially recently. Still... not signing anyone would be defeatist. We need a forward!