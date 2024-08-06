|
What to expect from a summer forward signing?
August 6, 2024
We need a forward, we need a forward, we need a forward. We've been saying that for months (well, years, actually, every since Bradley Wright-Phillips left). With a week left in the transfer window, we have no idea if Red Bull brass shares our concern. For all we know, they are content to go into the playoffs with a black hole up front. That being said...
Throughout their history, Metro signed a forward in the summer 12 times. The first one ever was Antony De Avila... that one worked out! The rest, not so much. Amazingly, even two of our greatest players ever, Titi Henry and BWP, did not start their Metro career with a good half-season. Here is the full list:
|Year
|Player
|Games
|Goals
|1996
|Antony De Avila
|11
|8
|1999
|Henry Zambrano
|14
|3
|2003
|Andrzej Juskowiak
|8
|1
|2007
|Francis Doe
|9
|2
|2010
|Thierry Henry
|12
|2
|2013
|Bradley Wright-Phillips
|9
|2
|2015
|Gonzalo Veron
|17
|1
|2016
|Omer Damari
|6
|1
|2017
|Muhamed Keita
|7
|0
|2020
|Samuel Tetteh
|10
|0
|2022
|Elias Manoel
|7
|2
|2023
|Jorge Cabezas
|5
|0
Not exactly good, especially recently. Still... not signing anyone would be defeatist. We need a forward!