   
What to expect from a summer forward signing?
August 6, 2024

We need a forward, we need a forward, we need a forward. We've been saying that for months (well, years, actually, every since Bradley Wright-Phillips left). With a week left in the transfer window, we have no idea if Red Bull brass shares our concern. For all we know, they are content to go into the playoffs with a black hole up front. That being said...

Throughout their history, Metro signed a forward in the summer 12 times. The first one ever was Antony De Avila... that one worked out! The rest, not so much. Amazingly, even two of our greatest players ever, Titi Henry and BWP, did not start their Metro career with a good half-season. Here is the full list:

YearPlayerGamesGoals
1996Antony De Avila118
1999Henry Zambrano143
2003Andrzej Juskowiak81
2007Francis Doe92
2010Thierry Henry122
2013Bradley Wright-Phillips92
2015Gonzalo Veron171
2016Omer Damari61
2017Muhamed Keita70
2020Samuel Tetteh100
2022Elias Manoel72
2023Jorge Cabezas50

Not exactly good, especially recently. Still... not signing anyone would be defeatist. We need a forward!


 
