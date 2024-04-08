   
RBNY II wins wild one over Chicago, 4:3
August 4, 2024

4:3
New York Chicago
Rosborough
Hall
Kasule
Sofo 		Poreba 2
Hlyut
08.04.24 · Reserve

RBNY II came back from two first-half deficits to top Chicago II, 4:3.

The Fire opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Ten minutes later, Tanner Rosborough scored for the fifth straight game. The Fire went ahead again in the 32nd after a Mohammed Sofo foul in the box. Julian Hall evened it three minutes later.

Ibrahim Kasule gave RBNY II its first lead in the 50th. Chicago leveled it at 3:3 in the 61st. A minute later, Sofo scored the final goal of the game.


 
