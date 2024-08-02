   
Jean-Phillipe Gbamin deal on verge of collapsing?
August 2, 2024

Three days after it was reported that Jean-Phillipe Gbamin and RBNY have agreed to a deal and medical tests have been passed, comes this from Tom Bogert: "The proposed deal for the New York Red Bulls to sign free agent midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is on the verge of collapsing. No reason given yet. Fluid situation."

Here we will talk ourselves into this scenario: Gbamin was supposed to be a Designated Player. Peter Stroud is close to coming back. We do not need to waste the last DP slot on a central midfielder. Therefore... (drumroll!) the last DP slot will be used on a striker!

As. If.


 
