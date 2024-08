Tolkin's Olympic dream ends in the quarterfinal

The USA's Olympic run ended in the quarterfinals, as they lost to Morocco, 4:0. A soft penalty kick in the first half was followed by two goals midway through the second. John Tolkin did start for the fourth straight game, before coming out in the 80th minute with score at 3:0. Morocco added another penalty in injury time.

So, at least Tolkin returns for... three weeks of nothing. Thanks, Leagues Cup.