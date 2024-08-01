Metro checking out Czech stiker Daniel Fila?

Could this be our first credible striker rumor of the summer? According to inFotbal, RBNY is linked to Daniel Fila of Slavia Prague. The 21-year-old, 6'2" forward is a Czech youth international who last season scored 15 goals in 45 games while on loan at Teplice.

The Czech website claims that RBNY offered "around 3.5 million dollars" for Fila, but... "this is not a figure that Slavia would consider. It would have to climb to double that."

7 million dollars for a striker who never played outside Czechia? Err... it's not our money!?