Tolkin's USA advances to Olympic knockout stage

For the third straight game, John Tolkin started and played the entire contest. For the second straight game, the US had an easy time, this time beating Guinea, 3:0. For the first straight game, the result meant that the US finishes second in the group, advancing to the Olympic quaterfinals.

Tolkin acted as a decoy on a 14th minute free kick that ended up in the Guinea net. The US added goals in the 31st and 75th to make it all academic. (With France easily handling New Zealand in the other game, even a one-goal loss would have see the US advance. It obviously didn't get to that point.)

So, for the first time in 24 years, the US advances to the Olympic knockout stage. This time, they will play Morocco.

We're pretty sure Tolkin will go 90.