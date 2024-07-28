   
10-man RBNY II can't compelete comeback, 4:3
July 28, 2024

4:3
Toronto New York
Ayari 2
Altobelli
Cimermancic 		Gutierrez
Sullivan
Rosborough
07.28.24 · Reserve

After going down to 10 men, RBNY II failed to complete a comeback, losing to Toronto FC II, 4:3.

The home side went up 3:0 on goals in the 12th, 39th, and 57th minutes. Juan Gutierrez got one back in the 63rd. Toronto restored its three-goal lead in the 75th.

In the 82nd minuted, Aiden Jarvis earned a red card and gave Toronto a penalty kick that Aidan Stokes saved. In the 87th minute, Dylan Sullivan scored his first MLS Next Pro goal to make it 4:2. Two minutes later, Tanner Rosborough scored in his fourth straight game, but the comeback fell short after that.


 
•  News Archive
•  Rumor Mill
•  Weekly Awards
•  Season Ratings
•  Last Game Ratings

•  Team Roster
•  Schedule
•  Statistics
•  Standings
•  Transactions
•  Reserves
•  Building the Team
•  Staff
•  Ticket Info
•  Stadium Info

Home · Team · News · History · Boards · Stuff · About

Copyright © 2001-2024 MetroFanatic.com™.
MetroFanatic is not affiliated with the MetroStars, Red Bull New York, or Major League Soccer.