Tolkin helps US Olympic team top New Zealand

The US turned it around against easier opposition, dumping New Zealand 4:1 in a game that was never in doubt. The Americans scored a penalty eight minutes in and added a second four minutes later.

Tolkin, who once again played the entire match, helped setup the third goal in the 30th minute. He took the ball up the field and sent a nice pass through the box that was eventually converted.

The US now enters its final game versus Guinea with good odds to advance to the knockout round.