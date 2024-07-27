Metro blows Leagues Cup opener on penalties

July 27, 2024 0:0 New York (4:5) Toronto



07.27.24 · L Cup We're not gonna write about the game itself. The game itself sucked. The first half was absolutely dreadful (Julian Hall got his first start and was invisible; the kid is simply not ready), the second a bit better, but Metro wasn't scoring. Toronto wasn't scoring, Ryan Meara made sure of that. But this is the Leagues Cup! Oh, the excitement of the Leagues Cup! We honestly didn't care that much. And then the penalties came. So let's get an extra point to advance in this stupid tournament, right? Sure, we don't care, but Metro winning is better than Metro losing. Let's go! Toronto's multi-million dollar DP missed the first, so Metro got the advantage. Lewis Morgan, Dante Vanzeir, Wiki Carmona, and Elias Manoel all converted perfect shots. Sadly, Toronto did the same, so now where starting at the bottom of the fifth frame. And who was up, but Cory Burke... who entered in the 89th minute for the sole purpose of taking this penalty. Burke's shot was saved. Completely expected. So to the extra frames we go, and Meara comes up big, making the save! Metro can win it! Daniel Edelman misses high. Sigh. It's not over yet, but Toronto converts, and now Sandro Schwarz has a choice to make. Who goes next? Option 1: A player who played 90 minutes and went 3/3 in penalty shootouts last year. (Sean Nealis)

Option 2: A player who played 1 minute and missed the game-deciding penalty in last year's playoffs. (Andres Reyes) Sandro picked Reyes, his shot was easily saved, and that was that. Metro's Leagues Cup run could end on Tuesday if they fail to beat Pachuca, the reigning CONCACAF Champions Cup champions. And we'll be back to not caring about the Leagues Cup... Lineup: Meara, Duncan, Nealis, Eile, Nealis, Edelman, Donkor, Carmona, Gjengaar, Morgan, Hall. Subs: Manoel, Vanzeir, Burke, Reyes. Shootout: Morgan, Vanzeir, Carmona, Manoel, Burke , Edelman , Reyes .