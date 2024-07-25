Metro linked with Jean-Philippe Gbamin

As everyone knows, Metro needs a defensive midfielder. Well, they are now linked with one by French outfit La Voix Du Nord. Very feebly linked, but beggars can't be choosers?

The midfielder in question is Ivorian Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who played for Sandro Schwarz at Mainz 05. He was last with Dunkerque in French Ligue 2, and also had stints at Lens, Everton, CSKA Moscow, and Trabzonspor. Gbamin, 28, is a full international for Ivory Coast, after playing for France at the youth level.