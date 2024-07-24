Tolkin's USA loses Olympic opener to Titi's France

July 24, 2024 The US just allowed the opener to host France in the 61st, but here it was: a golden chance. John Tolkin flew through the penalty area, got his somewhat-golden locks on the ball... and had the header ring off the post. Soon after, a long French shot ended up in the net, and any hope the US had to salvage points went with it. It ended 3:0, a scoreline that did not do the US much favor, seeing how well they played for the first half hour. Nevertheless, Thierry Henry got his first win as an Olympic coach, and Tolkin became the first current Metro since 2004 to play in the Olympics. If only he could have become the first current Metro since 2004 to score as well...