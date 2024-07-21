10-man RBNY II loses late lead, "wins" on PKs

1:1 New York (8:7) Orlando Rosborough Ellis 07.21.24 · Reserve

RBNY II blew a late lead to tie Orlando City B at home, 1:1. They earned an extra point in the shootout, winning 8:7.

Mohammed Sofo missed a first half penalty kick. Tanner Rosborough scored off a rebound in the 58th minute to give RBNY II the lead. A second yellow to Copeland Berkley in the 76th saw the home side reduced to ten. Orlando equalized four minutes into injury time.

Frank Ssebuufu had the opening penalty kick saved, but Orlando matched with a miss. After that, the teams exchanged scores for seven rounds. Steven Sserwadda scored for Metro in the 9th frame, while Orlando missed the net high.