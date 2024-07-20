Triumph over Cincy ends run of ties, 3:1

July 20, 2024 3:1 New York Cincinnati Morgan 2

Duncan Baird 07.20.24 · League Finally, finally, finally, finally. Finally it wasn't a tie! After four straight one-pointers, Metro took it to Cincinnati, dumping their recent nemesis, 3:1. Lewis Morgan scored twice to send Metro in the Leagues Cup "break" on a eight-game unbeaten run. For the first time in what seems ages, Metro got an early goal. Seven minutes in, Dylan Nealis sent a ball forward, and Elias Manoel held up his run to stay onside. Then he was off to the races up the left flank, centering to Morgan, who tapped it in. Later in the half, Wiki Carmona fought off a defender in the box and also centered it to Morgan, whose shot was saved. Daniel Edelman's follow-up was deflected off the post. Metro held Cincy at bay for most of the first half, with the visitors' only opportunities coming from free kicks. At the break, Cincinnati put on Luciano Acosta (here we remind that Ali Curtis sold his rights for 50,000), and their offense obviously awoke. But it was Metro who scored, off a Nealis the Younger deep throw-in in the 52nd. Cincy headed the ball out of the box, as it landed at the feet of Kyle Duncan. His blast looked to have taken a slight touch off a defender, fooling the keeper to give Metro a 2:0 lead. It was Duncan's first goal in three years, or 1128 days. (Yes, we counted.) Seven minutes later, Metro got a three-goal cushion. Once again it was Nealis the Younger starting the play, fighting off a defender, taking it upfield, and finding Dennis Gjengaar on the right. The Norwegian set a goalmouth cross that was knocked back by Carmona onto Morgan, who converted from close range. It was the Scotsman's 30th goal in all competitions. He is the 9th Metro to reach the milestone. Cincinnati got one back on 67th, after VAR wiped out an incorrect offside call. But that was as close as they got, as Metro had no problems the rest of the way. Here we must mention the new Poochie-like mascot, who will never replace Metro the Dog in our hearts. But hello to Redd the Red Bull! You know, for kids.