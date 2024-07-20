   
Sserwadda and Valencia called up
July 20, 2024 (Official Press Release)

New York Red Bulls have added NYRB II midfielder Steven Sserwadda on a short-term agreement ahead of the club's match against FC Cincinnati tonight. The Red Bulls have also added NYRB II defender Omar Valencia as an Olympics Call Up Replacement Player and will be available for the first team through August 9, the club announced today.

Sserwadda, 22, is in his fourth season with the Red Bulls organization. He has made 35 career appearances for NYRB II, where he has scored three goals and tallied one assist. This season, he has made 17 appearances and scored one goal against Philadelphia Union II. Sserwadda also has made three career appearances with the Red Bulls.

The midfielder has made five appearances for the Ugandan National Team, with three of them being starts. Sserwadda made his senior national team debut on March 25, 2023, against Tajikistan.


 
