RBNY II keeps losing at home, 3:1 to Crew

June 30, 2024 1:3 New York Columbus Rosborough Adu-Gyamfi

Rayo

Almeida 06.30.24 · Reserve RBNY II lost yet another home game, dropping to Columbus, 3:1. Tanner Rosborough scored his first MLS Next Pro goal to make it 2:1 in the 66th minute. Columbus converted a penalty deep into injury time for the final score.