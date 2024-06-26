RBNY II finally beats Philly, 4:1

1:4 Philadelphia New York Davis Ssebuufu

Rojas(OG)

Dembele

Mosquera 06.26.24 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls grabbed a 4-1 win against Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park on Wednesday night.

Red Bulls II opened up the scoring in the 5th minute, when Malick Dembele played a ball across the Union's eighteen-yard box to find Frank Ssebuufu, who blasted a shot in the roof of the net to score.

New York doubled their lead in the 29th minute, when Dembele's attempt at net was deflected off a Union defender and it ended up in the bottom left hand corner of the net for an own goal.

Red Bulls II found their third goal of the match after Adri Mehmeti played a long ball down the left side of the field into the path of Curtis Ofori, whose left-footed cross found the head of Dembele, and he headed the ball in the back of the net. Rafael Mosquera converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute. Dembele and Mosquera scored their first career MLS NEXT Pro goals.

Philadelphia grabbed one goal back when Edward Davis flicked the ball towards net.