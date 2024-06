RBNY II keeps losing, 3:2 to NYCFC II

June 1, 2024 3:2 NY City New York Jimenez

Owusu

Ruiz Hauschild(OG)

Ofori 06.01.24 · Reserve RBNY II lost its fourth straight game, dropping a 3:2 decision to NYCFC II, 3:2. RBNY II went down 3:0 at the break, but made it closer through an own goal in the 71st minute. Curtis Ofori scored his first professional goal in the 89th.