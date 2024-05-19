RBNY II trashed by Cincinnati, 4:1

1:4 New York Cincinnati Kasule Stitz

Chirila 2

Tablante 05.19.24 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II fell to FC Cincinnati 2, 4-1, at MSU Soccer Park on Sunday.

Ben Stitz gase the visitors a 1-0 lead, finding the back of the net just two minutes into the match. Stefan Chirila would double Cincinnati's lead in the 28th minute.

New York was reduced to 10-men in the 47th minute as Dylan Sullivan picked up his second yellow card of the match. Red Bulls II cut the deficit in the 50th minute as Ibrahim Kasule converted from the penalty spot for his fifth of the year.

Chirila found his second of the match in the 56th minute. Moises Tablante added Cincinnati's fourth goal of the night in the 76th minute.