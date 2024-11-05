Metro recovers to rattle rancid Revs, 4:2

May 11, 2024 4:2 New York New England Morgan

Forsberg

Manoel

Harper Gil

Vrioni 05.11.24 · League Well, that was sorely needed. The blistering start to the season seemed like a distance memory. Four straight without a win, coming off the worst defeat in years, a two-game road week against the biggest rivals coming up... This one had to be a win. And a win at was, as Metro pulled out a 4:2 result over New England, with the game much closer than the final scoreline. Metro broke through just six minutes in the match, when Sean Nealis(!) sent an amazing long ball over the heads of everyone and into the the Rev side of the field. It bounced there, Lewis Morgan ran onto it, and beat the keeper for an early lead. Metro had a chance for a second a few minutes later, when Morgan did amazingly to save the ball off the endline, then found Emil Forsberg in tight space. Alas, the shot hit the bar. The Revs answered in the 24th, when Carles Gil got his head on a cross. They could have made it worse, as soon after, Daniel Edelman raced back to stop a breakaway. Then, a long low knuckler almost beat Carlos Coronel, who did just enough to recover. Metro got the lead in the 43rd, after a lengthy VAR review of an obvious hand ball in the penalty area. Henry Kessler fought off Wiki Carmona, had his hand stretched out, the ball went off it; it was as obvious a call as any. Somehow, the referee missed that in live play, as he missed numerous horrendous Rev tackles that should have resulted in yellows or at least fouls. In any case, Forsberg calmly converted to the bottom right. By now, we know how Sandro Schwarz conducts with a second-half lead: absorb the pressure and hope for the outlet. Metro did just that, and got a rare free kick close to the Rev goal late in the match. After nothing came out of it, Metro kept the ball in the attacking area, with Carmona receiving it on the left. He played a give-and-go with Noah Eile, who stayed up after the set piece. Carmona then passed to Elias Manoel, who did not miss from the middle of the box. As the game clock hit 90, the Revs got one back after Andres Reyes kept the attacker onside. But points were not blown tonight, as right after, a beautiful Morgan back-heel found an onrushing Harper, who slotted his first of the year. Seriously, that was sorely needed.