RBNY II comes back against Miami, 2:1

1:2 Miami New York Destin Kasule

Gutierrez 05.03.24 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II came out on top against Inter Miami CF II, 2-1 at Chase Stadium on Friday afternoon to maintain their undefeated record on the road in 2024. New York now sits at the top of the MLS NEXT Pro table with 17 points over eight matches.

Miami opened the match's scoring in the 12th minute, when Bryan Destin received a cross and found the back of the net to give his side the lead.

Seven minutes later, Mohammed Sofo capitalized on a turnover and played a perfect ball to Ibrahim Kasule, who placed a clean finish past the Miami goalkeeper to equalize.

New York would take the lead in the 29th minute, when Sofo would play yet another ball off a set piece to defender Juan Gutierrez, who headed the ball home. The goal from Gutierrez was his first of the season and the first of his professional career.