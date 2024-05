RBNY II finals loses in regulation, 2:0

0:2 New York Columbus

Adams

Adu-Gyamfi 04.28.24 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II fell to Columbus Crew 2, 2-0 at MSU Soccer Park on Sunday afternoon.

Columbus Crew 2 opened the scoring in the sixth minute, as Chase Adams rifled a shot from the left side of the box into the opposite side of the goal.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 40th minute, as Brent Adu-Gyamfi headed in a cross.