Malian Ghanaian midfieler Ronald Donkor signed

The New York Red Bulls have signed Mali Ghana midfielder Ronald Donkor to a four-year MLS contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced today. Donkor will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster.

The deal was completed prior to the close of the Primary Transfer Window on April 24.

"Ronald is an exciting young player that we believe will fit well in our club," Head of Sport Jochen Schneider said. "He is a box-to-box midfielder that has sound technical abilities, and we look forward to his continued development within our environment."

Donkor, 18, most recently played for Guidars FC in Mali and played his youth soccer for JMG Football Academy in Mali. He has represented Mali at the youth international level for various age groups.

"I'm happy to welcome Ronald to our club," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He is a very interesting young player, and our goal is to help him learn our style and continue to develop."