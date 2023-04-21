PK saved, PK scored in RBNY II's win over Revs

0:1 New England New York

Thomas 04.21.23 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls defeated New England Revolution II 1-0 on Friday, April 21, at Gillette Stadium.

AJ Marcucci made a statement in the 20th minute by saving a penalty kick off the foot of Brandonn Bueno. He recorded is second consecutive clean sheet, the sixth of his professional career.

Oladayo Thomas opened the scoring for the match, sinking a penalty kick in the 76th minute for his first professional goal.

Juan Gutierrez made his debut for New York in what was also his first professional start. Copeland Berkley made his debut in the 83rd minute, being the substitute for Gutierrez. Tanner Rosborough made his debut after being subbed on in the 89th minute for Thomas.