Davi Alexandre graduates to MLS Next Pro, next MLS

April 20, 2023 (Official Press Release) New York Red Bulls II have signed Red Bulls Academy product Davi Alexandre to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2023 season, the club announced today. Alexandre will join the first team on an MLS contract next season as a Homegrown through the 2026 MLS season, with an option for 2027. "Davi's development and comfortability as a defender has made him one of the top players in our Academy and we are excited to take this next step with him," Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said. "He has great potential, and we know that he will take advantage of this opportunity." Alexandre has been with Red Bulls Academy for years now, having featured in the U-14, U-15 and U-17 squads. He has also competed in multiple competitions for the Academy, including the MLS NEXT and GA Cups. The 16-year-old made his professional debut with New York Red Bulls II on August 3, 2022, becoming the fourth-youngest player to appear in a match in club history. He played in six matches, started three, and logged 285 minutes during the 2022 season. "Having Davi feature in the team last season was really important for us, and we are glad to have him signed," Head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya said. "His presence on the back line at such a young age is admirable and we will promote his development as best as we can." The defender was recently called up to the U.S. Under-16 Men's Youth National Team training camp this past January in Tampa, Florida. That was Alexandre's second international call-up, having participated in the team's camp in Chula Vista, California in August of 2022.