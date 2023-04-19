Aidan Stokes graduates to MLS Next Pro, next MLS

April 19, 2023 (Official Press Release) New York Red Bulls II have signed Red Bulls Academy product Aidan Stokes to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2023 season, the club announced today. Stokes will join the first team on an MLS contract next season as a Homegrown through the 2027 MLS season, with an option for 2028. "We are thrilled to sign Aidan to his first professional contract and have him with the club going forward," Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said. "He has shown in both our academy and in his international appearances that he is ready for this next step in his career." Stokes has featured within Red Bulls Academy from the U-15 level up to U-17 and had been training with both New York Red Bulls II as well as the first team in both respective preseason camps. He travelled to IMG Academy and participated in the Coachella Valley Invitational with the first team. "Aidan has had made it hard for us not to recognize his skill that he has shown within our Academy" Head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya said. "Given what he has shown at the Academy level and how well he fit in with the first team environment during preseason, we are excited to announce this pathway for his development within the club going forward." The goalkeeper has been called up to multiple international camps, with his call up to the US Youth National Team U-15 Camp in March being the most recent. Stokes was also invited to join the United States U-15s in Kansas City for their camp in October of last year.