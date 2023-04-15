Numb Metro rescues a morbid point vs Houston, 1:1

April 15, 2023 1:1 New York Houston Fernandez Carrasquilla 04.15.23 · League When Omir Fernandez scored in the 90th minute to earn a tie versus Houston, we felt... Nothing. Oh, a tie. Great. Another measly point on our trek to the bottom of the table. Whatever. What's a point after a week like this? Numbness. Just complete, total, inescapable numbness. Well, let's write the recap. Let's see if that will stir up some feelings! So, Frankie Amaya was sent to the infirmary, but John Tolkin was back, which was nice, and Tom Barlow started, which was something, and... well, Metro completely dominated the entire first half. Anywhere but on the scoreboard, that is. They held the ball for long stretches of time, stole the ball countless times, sent dangerous attacks forward, and even had a number of quality set pieces, only to be denied time after time. If only they had a target striker... Oh, right. The target striker. There was much of the same in the second, especially with Cameron Harper flying up and down the left wing. It all broke down in the 67th, when a Houston goal kick sailed over the halfway line and dropped behind an unsuspecting Metro defense. Carlos Coronel was beaten, and just like that, it was 1:0. So much for supposed dominance if a team can't put the ball into the net... They did put the ball in the net right before the final whistle, when a Tolkin corner found the head of Fernandez, who was standing unmarked inches from goal. So, a point. Fifth tie in eight games. Six goals scored in eight games. Were any feelings stirred up? No. Just numbness.