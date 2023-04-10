RBNY, Vanzeir, Struber make statements

April 10, 2023 (Official Press Release) RBNY: The New York Red Bulls wholeheartedly apologize for the unacceptable events that transpired on Saturday night during the match with the San Jose Earthquakes. The words and inaction was inexcusable, and we believe there is never a place for it. We always strive for an environment that is inclusive and anti-racist. Our organization is committed to providing the resources to further educated our players and staff, as well as rebuilding trust within our community. Dante Vanzeir: I want to sincerely apologize to the players of the Earthquakes. I will do everything I can to be part of the change that needs to happen in this sport and this world. I also want to apologize to my teammates, coaches, the organization and our fans. I made a mistake and will take all the necessary steps to grow. I accept full responsibility for my actions. While I did not intend to cause any harm or offense with my language, I know that I did and for that I am deeply sorry. I will agree to any suspension, fine and counseling that is handed down by Major League Soccer and the club. I will use this opportunity to better myself, reflect and dedicate my time and efforts to work with organizations that tackle racial injustice. Gerhard Struber: During our match on Saturday, I made a decision that I thought was best given the information I had at that moment. While there was a lot of uncertainty at that time, with the information that I know now, the right decision would have been to immediately remove Dante Vanzeir from the game.