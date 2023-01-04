Coronel spills the game to Atlanta, 1:0

April 1, 2023 1:0 Atlanta New York Giakoumakis

04.01.23 · League If there have been two themes these year, it has been as follows: 1) Despite allowing a very low amount of shots, Metro still manages to let goals slip through and 2) Scoring is a major problem. Both were on display tonight, as one mistake by Carlos Coronel was all that Atlanta needed for a 1:0 Metro defeat. With Lewis Morgan still held out and John Tolkin suffering a knock in practice, a makeshift lineup was sent in. Cameron Harper started in the unusual left back spot, with Kyle Duncan on the right. Peter Stroud got his first big league start at the expense of Daniel Edelman. Cristian Casseres and Cory Burke returned from international break. Coronel did not exactly acquit himself well in the first half. Just seven minutes in, a harmless long shot looked to have been easily caught. Unfortunately, Coronel spilled it, with the home side slamming it in for the lead. A few minutes later, he decided to wander out of the net and was caught on a long ball, lucky to escape a card after clumsily trying to win the ball outside the box. It could have been worse, however, and a strong backtrack by Sean Nealis prevented an Atlanta breakaway later in the period. Dante Vanzeir entered at the break, and the mostly-invisible Luquinhas pounced on a loose ball and quickly found the Belgian striker, springing him into the box, where only a last-ditch effort from the Atlanta saved the situation. Vanzeir had another chance, off an Atlanta corner, only to be forced wide and out of danger. The second half was almost entirely spent Atlanta's half, with Metro causing numerous turnovers that could not be converted into opportunities. Instead, shot after shot was harmlessly fired wide of the net. The scoreline could have been worse, as on their rare forays forward, Atlanta missed two clear sitters from point-black range. Well, the season is young, and Metro has yet to put out a lineup with all its offensive weapons on the field at the same time. And yet, it's getting worrisome. Coronel mistakes or not, you can't win if you can't score...