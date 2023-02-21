MetroFanatic goes to Media Day

February 21, 2023 For the first time since before the pandemic, RBNY held Media Day, and we obviously had to attend. Gerhard Struber spoke (on Matt Nocita: "interesting DNA", on John Tolkin: "hungry boy", on Cory Burke: "older than what we do", on Sean Nealis: "leadership skills in his brain"), Dante Vanzeir ("big nose for goals") was officially introduced, and we conducted our usual barrage of interviews (alas, with limited player attendance, only five this time around): Daniel Edelman Lewis Morgan John Tolkin Cristian Casseres Peter Stroud Once you're done with each interview, use the back button on your browser to come back to this page.