|
MetroFanatic goes to Media Day
February 21, 2023
For the first time since before the pandemic, RBNY held Media Day, and we obviously had to attend. Gerhard Struber spoke (on Matt Nocita: "interesting DNA", on John Tolkin: "hungry boy", on Cory Burke: "older than what we do", on Sean Nealis: "leadership skills in his brain"), Dante Vanzeir ("big nose for goals") was officially introduced, and we conducted our usual barrage of interviews (alas, with limited player attendance, only five this time around):
Daniel Edelman
Lewis Morgan
John Tolkin
Cristian Casseres
Peter Stroud
