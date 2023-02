California stay continues with 1:0 win over LA

February 15, 2023 0:1 Los Angeles New York

Harper 02.15.23 · Preseason Another game at Coachella Valley Invitational, another 1:0 win for Metro. This time, it's Cameron Harper connecting for a second-half tally in a win over the LA Galaxy. Tom Barlow, who has never recorded a competitive assist, provided a helper for the second straight match.