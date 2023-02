California stay opens with 1:0 win over Minnesota

February 11, 2023 0:1 Minnesota New York

Luquinhas 02.11.23 · Preseason Luquinhas scored the only goal of the match, as RBNY opened its participation in the 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational with a 1:0 win over Minnesota in Indio, CA. Tom Barlow provided the assist. He has not tallied in assist in any of his 97 competitive games for Metro.