Patryk Klimala exiled to the Israeli desert

The New York Red Bulls have transferred forward Patryk Klimala to Israel Premier League side Hapoel Be'er Sheva F.C., the club announced today. The Red Bulls will retain a sell-on percentage of the transfer fee if Klimala is sold to another club.

"We want to thank Patryk [Klimala] for everything he has done for the club," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors."

Klimala, 24, has been with New York for the last two seasons, where he made 57 MLS appearances. He recorded 13 goals and 10 assists across 3,740 minutes played. In his first season with New York, Klimala scored a club-high eight goals and tallied seven assists in 29 matches (26 started).

Prior to New York, Klimala played with Celtic F.C., where he made 28 appearances and recorded three goals in 681 minutes played across all competitions. Klimala began his professional career with Jagiellonia Bialystok, where he made 47 appearances and scored 11 goals.