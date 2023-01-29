"The Devil" makes pilgrimage to the Holy Land

Looks like our nightmare might be over soon. The much-maligned, very-expensive, non-scoring striker Patryk Klimala has found a new team. It's Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Israel.

The club, situated in the middle of the Negev desert, has claimed that "the Polish striker Patryk Klimala concluded his terms at Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Patryk landed in Israel yesterday and will undergo medical tests during the day."

A sale? A loan? Does it matter!?

Stay tuned!!!