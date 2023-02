Metro upends USA U-20s, 2:1

January 28, 2023 1:2 USA U-20s New York Sullivan Luquinhas

Manoel 01.28.23 · Preseason Metro's preseason stay in Florida continued with a game against the US national Under-20 team. Luquinhas scored in the first half and Elias Manoel in the second, as RBNY won 2:1. Patryk Klimala did not play again.