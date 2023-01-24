Vanzeir getting close, Klimala on the market

Could Metro get their man? According to Nieuwsblad, "Union SG and New York Red Bulls are in the final stages of negotiations. A final agreement has not yet been reached, but it is expected soon." MLS Insider Tom Bogert confirms, posting that "The New York Red Bulls and Union SG finally reached verbal agreement on a deal for Belgian striker Dante Vanzeir".

The sale price is supposed to be north of 5 million euros, with The Athletic reporting it to be $5.3 million with potential add-ons. Apparently, Vanzeir and RBNY have already agreed to contract terms.

Vanzeir's entrance could signal the departure of Patryk Klimala, but that might be the case regardless. Bogert writes that RBNY "has been working to move him most of the winter, including some preliminary trade talks with other MLS clubs earlier this offseason, but no exit deal is imminent yet."

Stay tuned?