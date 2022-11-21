USA caught by Wales in World Cup opener

November 21, 2022 It was a goal eight years in the making. Christian Pulisic, one of the few remaining from the US team that missed on 2018 qualification, sent a fantastic through ball to Tim Weah. The son of Metro's all-time rumor mill king, and himself a Metro youth player for a brief time, pierced the back of the net. 1:0 USA in the 36th minute. And it wasn't even that close. The Americans completely dominated the first half, smothering Wales all over the field. The midfield, led by captain Tyler Adams (CAPTAIN TYLER ADAMS!!!) did not let anything through, with the Welsh barely crossing the halfway line. It was as dominant a performance as we have seen the US play, outside of games against CONCACAF minnows. But Wales is not Grenada, and this is the World Cup. It was obviously that the US couldn't keep it up for the entire game. A well-deserved penalty in the 82nd gave Wales the equalizer, and that was that. Still, we saw a fantastic performance from Adams, who was the best American on the field. Ex-Metro Tim Ream also did well. (Our still-current Metro, Aaron Long, was sadly left on the bench.) And one point is nothing to complain about... Except after that first half, it is. Sadly, it is...