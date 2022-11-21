Cory Burke signing made official

November 21, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed Jamaican international forward Cory Burke to a two-year MLS contract with an option for 2025, the club announced today. "We are very happy to have Cory join our club," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "He is a strong striker that has a lot of experience in MLS and knows our playing style very well and we are looking forward to having him with us." Burke, 30, has spent the last five seasons with the Philadelphia Union, where he made 93 career MLS appearances and recorded 25 goals and eight assists. The forward set a new career-high in games played with 33 this past season. Burke has made seven career MLS Cup playoffs appearances, where he has scored two goals including one in a 3-1 victory against New York City FC in the 2022 MLS Eastern Conference Final. "Cory has a proven track record in MLS, and we are very excited to add him to our roster," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He is a strong and skillful forward that we are very happy to have with us." Prior to Philadelphia, Burke spent two seasons with Bethlehem Steel FC, the Union's former USL Championship affiliate. The Kingston, Jamaica native made 49 appearances and scored 15 goals. Burke began his professional career with Rivoli United, which plays in Jamaica's Red Stripe Premier League. He spent three seasons with the club and scored 25 goals, including 12 goals during the 2015-2016 season. Burke has made 27 caps for the Jamaican National Team since making his national team debut on September 7, 2016, in a World Cup Qualifier against Haiti. He scored his first career goal for Jamaica against Guyana on October 26, 2016. The forward has recorded seven goals in his national team career. Burke has played in CONCACAF Gold Cup, CONCACAF Nations League, and Caribbean Cup competitions with Jamaica.