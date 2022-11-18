Lewis Morgan named Team MVP

November 18, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls announced today team awards for the 2022 season. Lewis Morgan was named Team MVP, while John Tolkin takes home Defensive Player of the Year. Homegrown midfielder Daniel Edelman was named the Red Bulls' Newcomer of the Year. Morgan, 26, had his most productive season in MLS in his third year in the league and his first for New York. Morgan led the club with 14 regular season goals, where he ranked third among active MLS midfielders. Across all competitions, Morgan registered 17 goals and tallied four assists in 36 games played. He became the first Red Bulls player since Bradley Wright-Phillips to record a first-half hat trick, which he did against Toronto FC on March 5. Morgan recorded six penalty kicks this season, which is tied for the most in franchise history in a single season with Amado Guevara (2004,2005) and Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014). Tolkin, who entered his third professional season, appeared in 36 matches across all competitions. The Chatham, N.J. native ranked second in MLS in interceptions with 73 and ranked tied for third in tackles won with 56. The defender recorded 91 tackles,182 recoveries, 34 clearances, and 170 duels won. Tolkin added two goals and three assists across all competitions. He scored his first goal of the season against D.C. United in the fourth round of the 2022 Open Cup and then added his second of the season against Atlanta United FC on August 17. The 20-year-old was voted No. 6 overall in the 2022 MLS 22 Under 22 List. The Red Bulls signed Homegrown midfielder Daniel Edelman on December 17, 2021. After spending one season with Red Bulls II, Edelman was promoted to the first team for the 2022 MLS season. The Warren, N.J. native made 18 appearances across all competitions this season, while making 12 starts. He made 10 starts in MLS matches this season, which all came in the final 12 matches of the season. Becoming a mainstay in the New York midfield at the end of the season, the Red Bulls recorded an 8-4-1 mark when Edelman started a match this season across all competitions. The homegrown scored his first career MLS goal against Inter Miami CF on August 27, which was the game-winner in a 3-1 victory at Red Bull Arena. Since August 17, Edelman ranked third in the club in duels won (48), second in interceptions (13), first in possession won (63) and passes successful (241).