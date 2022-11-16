Metro to sign Cory Burke?

November 16, 2022 Oh, how long have we wished for a proven MLS striker! Could one finally be coming to Metro? According to Kristian Dyer, RBNY is "closing in" on Cory Burke, a free agent whose option was declined by Philadelphia after the season. Last season, the 30-year-old Burke played in 33 league matches for the Worms, coming off the bench in all but eight for the most potent attack in the league. He scored seven goals, tallied five assists, and added a a goal in the playoffs. In his MLS career, he has scored 25 times in 93 league matches, plus twice in twice playoff contests. Burke is also one of the premier defensive forward in the league, who last year ranked best among MLS forwards for tackles and blocks. He has seven goals in 22 caps for Jamaica. Metro has only signed one MLS free agent in its history, re-signing unused goalkeeper Kyle Reynish in 2017, only to deal him immediately in Atlanta for a low draft pick. (A move necessitated by MLS's limit of two free agent singings per team, as Atlanta had already used both of its attempts.)