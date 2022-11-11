Jake LaCava lost in expansion draft

New York Red Bulls forward Jake LaCava was selected in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft by St. Louis City SC on Friday.

LaCava, 21, was out on loan this past season with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship. The forward scored 12 goals and tallied five assists in 37 appearances for the Rowdies. He was nominated for USL Championship Young Player of the Year and helped lead the Rowdies to the USL Championship Eastern Conference Final.

LaCava signed with the Red Bulls on January 21, 2022. While playing for Red Bulls II during the 2020 and 2021 season, he made 46 career appearances, while scoring 11 goals and seven assists. LaCava was a member of Red Bulls Academy in 2019, where he made eight appearances and scored one goal.

The Red Bulls receive $50,000 in allocation money for having a player selected.

Inter Miami CF announced today that it has acquired 2022 USL Championship Young Player of the Year finalist Jake LaCava from St. Louis City SC. In exchange, Inter Miami will send $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM), plus up-to $100,000 in potential additional performance-based GAM to St. Louis.