Klimala among those exposed in expansion draft

The New York Red Bulls have protected 12 players ahead of tomorrow's MLS Expansion Draft for St. Louis City SC.

Per MLS Expansion Draft rules, each club is allowed to protect up to 12 players. New York will have five additional players from the current roster automatically protected.

The Red Bulls will protect goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, defenders Sean Nealis and Andres Reyes, midfielders Frankie Amaya, Wiki Carmona, Cristian Casseres, Jr., Cameron Harper, Lewis Morgan, Luquinhas, and Dru Yearwood, and forwards Tom Barlow and Elias Manoel.

Five Homegrowns who are under the age of 25, defender John Tolkin, midfielders Daniel Edelman, Bento Estrela, and Omir Fernandez, along with forward Serge Ngoma are automatically protected.

Available for selection:

Goalkeepers: AJ Marcucci, Ryan Meara

Defenders: Dylan Nealis, Matt Nocita, Hassan Ndam

Midfielder: Steven Sserwadda

Forwards: Patryk Klimala, Jake LaCava