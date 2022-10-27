End of year roster decisions announced

The New York Red Bulls announced today end of year roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2022 season. The Red Bulls have exercised options on nine players and declined the options on three, with one player out of contract. An additional 15 players are already under contract for next season.

The Red Bulls have exercised options on goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci, defenders Hassan Ndam, Dylan Nealis, and Matt Nocita, midfielders Wiki Carmona, Omir Fernandez, Cristian Casseres, Jr., and Steven Sserwadda, and forward Jake Lacava.

The club declined options on midfielder Jesus Castellano and forwards Zach Ryan and Omar Sowe.

Defender Aaron Long is under contract through the end of the MLS season, at which point he will be out of contract.

Defender Kyle Duncan, midfielder Caden Clark and forward Elias Manoel loans will expire.