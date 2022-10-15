Season ends in predictable way

1:2 New York Cincinnati Morgan Acosta

Vazquez 10.15.22 · Playoff

If one was to predict how this season would end, a 2:1 loss after blowing a lead sounds about right. Oh, so many things about this game were so predictable...

Unpredictable: Gerhard Struber starting Andres Reyes at right back for the first time ever. Predictable; Reyes' struggles going forward, often not knowing what to do with the ball.

Unpredictable: Omir Fernandez starting after months in the wilderness. Predictable: the midfield's inability to link with Elias Manoel, and Manoel's lack of ability up front.

Predictable: Metro's goal coming off a magic play by Lewis Morgan, a wonderful strike from outside the box that made the score 1:0 in the 48th minute. Not predictable: Morgan injuring himself on the celebration, forcing an early substitution.

Predictable: Cincinnati employee the hack-a-Luquinhas strategy, with the Metro midfield hacked down time and again. Unpredictable: Referee Alex Chilowicz letting most of the hacking go, even when Luquinhas was pushed down in the box.

Predicable: Metro allowing an equalizer soon after the goal. Unpredictable: VAR going Metro's way, as it was clearly taking back for a clear offside.

Predictable: Chilowicz somehow finally calling a penalty, but on Metro and Reyes, with Cincy leveling the game in the 74th. Unpredictable: Dylan Nealis miraculously clearing the ball of the line soon after.

So, so, so predictable: With most of Metro upfield, Cincinnati going the other way and easily scoring in the 86th minute. Unpredictable: Chilowicz somehow pulling out 12 minutes of injury time.

Predictable, predictable, predictable: Headers by Aaron Long and Sean Nealis saved, with a close-range shot by Patryk Klimala easily taken care off by the Cincy keeper.

Predictable: Season #27 ending just like the previous 26.

Predictability, your name is Metro.